3 people killed in Mountain View house fire

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were killed by a fire that erupted at a Mountain View home early Thursday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The blaze was reported shortly around 6:15 a.m. at a single-story house in the 300 block of South 38th Street, just north of Ocean View Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from one side of the house, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, then found three people dead inside the home, Munoz said. Ages, genders and names of the victims were not disclosed.

SDPD said the property loss was estimated to be $300,000. The cause of the fire was under investigation.