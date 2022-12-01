76-year-old woman pistol-whipped in National City church, then kidnapped

National City police are asking the public to help them located two men who pistol-whipped, kidnapped, and assaulted a 76-year-old woman.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities asked for the public's help Thursday in locating the two men responsible for robbing, assaulting, and kidnapping a 76-year-old woman from a National City church.

National City police dispatchers received a 911 call on November 28 around 9 p.m. detailing a possible robbery in the 1400 block of East 8th Street, according to police.

Officers arrived at the reported address and found a 76-year-old woman with significant trauma to her face, according to Lieutenant Derek Aydelotte with the National City Police Department.

An investigation into the incident revealed two black men at gunpoint confronted the victim while inside the International Church of Praise at 1341 East 8th Street in National City, police said.

"While inside the church, the victim was pistol-whipped in the face causing injury. The suspects then forced the victim into her vehicle, parked outside," a release sent to local media stated.

The suspects kidnapped the woman in her vehicle and demanded her home address, to which she was driven by the two men in the City of San Diego, according to police.

Reports indicated the suspects and the victim arrived at her home, but nobody exited the car; then the suspects drove the victim back to National City in her car and left alone inside the vehicle outside of a strip mall located in the 1400 block of East 8th Street.

The woman was able to escape and seek help at a nearby business, Lieutenant Aydelotte said.

The victim's current condition is unknown.

National City police said they were working to determine the motive and events that led up to "the violent incident," and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information related to the crime was asked to call the National City Police Department's Investigations Division at (619) 336-4460.

Anyone who wished to remain anonymous but report crime information is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.