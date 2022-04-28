94-year-old woman takes 'Dream Flight' to honor late husband

At the age of 94, Dolores Canti flew 1000 feet in the air for 20 minutes in an open-air cockpit.

SAN DIEGO — A 94-year-old woman honored her late husband on Thursday by taking off into the sky with a Dream Flight.

Dolores Canti took a ride in an early aviation-era biplane in Oceanside and CBS 8's cameras were there for the thrilling ride.

The dream flight was initially delayed due to weather. But eventually, Canti was able to liftoff without a hitch.

"It was windy, but not as windy and cold as I thought," said Canti. "I think when you're up there, you're so excited you forget about everything else and just enjoy it."

Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Canti's plane was able to take off into the sky, honoring her late husband.

WATCH: 94-year-old takes 'Dream Flight' to honor late husband | Full flight

At the age of 94, Canti flew 1000 feet in the air for 20 minutes in an open-air cockpit. The biplane is a fully restored World War II era plane.

Canti's husband served in World War II and lived life of public service as a judge.

Thursday's Dream Flight also provided flights to other senior veterans from the Lacosta Glen retirement community.

Dream Flights provides flights to veterans to provide them with memories of their time in the service. According to their website, Dream Flights aims to honor veterans and their families with the adventure of a lifetime. The group uses donations, community support to provide veterans with the ultimate aviation experience.