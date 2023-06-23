A homicide investigation takes place in Oceanside after a police pursuit ended

A woman was found dead at a home on Fredricks Avenue.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway at the 550 block of Fredrick Avenue in Oceanside.

Police received a domestic disturbance call at 11:51 p.m, according to the public information officer for the Oceanside Police. Police then received another 911 call while on the way to the scene that reported shots were fired.

Upon arriving on the scene, Police found the woman was already deceased in the home. They then received a description of the shooter and their car.

Using the descriptions, Riverside sheriff deputies located the suspect's car near the Rainbow area.

Deputies then chased the suspect west via State Route 76. Spike stripes were then deployed at the intersection of North River road and Redondo drive.

The suspect stopped the car and got out at Sol drive. Shots were fired from both the suspect and deputies after a foot pursuit. The suspect was later found dead at 553 Sol Drive. It is not clear how the suspect died at this time.

San Diego Police have launched an investigation into the shooting involving an officer.

Four children ages five to seventeen lived in the home where the murder occurred, according to Oceanside Police.

The suspect and the woman were in a relationship and lived together. Oceanside detectives are investigating the homicide.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.