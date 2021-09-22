'Robocalls cost Americans $10 billion a year': AG Bonta holds phone companies accountable to stop robocalls

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says, robocalls cost Americans $10 billion a year in fraudulent losses and three million hours in waisted time.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Despite a new law, phone companies are not doing enough to block scammers and illegal callers trying to steal personal information or money.

Cellphone and landline companies were required under federal law to implement new robocall-fighting technology by June 30, 2021 but a large majority of providers are not complying.

"How much longer do we need to tolerate people's lives, sometimes being destroyed when they answer an imposter call that looks like it’s coming from the bank or even the IRS,” said Sander Kushner with the California Public Interest Research Group.

The percentage of companies that have installed the technology is shockingly low says Kushner.

Research done by the PIRG Education Fund shows that among 49 of the largest phone companies nationwide, only 16 have reported to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that they have completely implemented anti-robocall technology.

The report shares that only 17% of companies say they completely implemented anti-robocall technology with another 27% had partially implemented the technology.

Finally, 56% said they were not using the industry standard technology but rather using their own methods to manage robocalls.

“We are calling on phone companies large and small to just obey the law," Kushner adds.

According to the California Attorney General Rob Bonta, robocalls cost Americans $10 billion a year in fraudulent losses and three million hours in waisted time.

“When Californian's pick up the phone, they should feel confident that they know the identity of the person on the other end of the line. It's plain and simple," said Rob Bonta.

Bonta says he is working alongside the California State Department of Justice and sister states to lead the legal charge in holding both the FCC and phone companies accountable for their lack of action.

As of Sept. 28, the FCC says companies that haven’t told them where they stand in the implementation process of this technology will have their calls blocked by other companies.