Annual Cruise for the Cause Car Show raises money for children with cancer

The event has raised $30,000 this year alone for children battling cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The 21st Annual Cruise for the Cause Car Show hosted by Magic 92.5’s midday DJ Xavier The X-Man kicked off Sunday at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

He started this fun-filled event in 2002 when he said he did a ride-along. What began as a small low-rider gathering has grown into an impressive display of hundreds of low riders, bicycles, custom cars and more.

"I'm a radio personality who loves my community and wanted to see what I can do. I said, 'let's raise money that uses transportation that helps children in need,'" said DJ Xavier The X-Man.

The community event benefits the Emilio Nares Foundation, a San Diego non-profit, which provides free medical transportation for children battling cancer.

DJ Xavier The X-Man said they’ve raised $30,000 so far this year.

"It makes you feel real good. These people are in the community and they are passionate about cars and helping others. It's neighbors helping neighbors. People rally when they need to help others in San Diego," he said.

Many people attending the event say it’s a great way to bring everyone together. In total, all the car shows over the years have raised more than $150,000 for children in need.

"It feels so good in your soul and seeing everyone united; it’s a good feeling," said a woman attending the event.

And they can’t wait to rev up for next year!

"This event means a lot to me and my family is all around me and it brings family together and we need to help each other," said another woman attending the event.