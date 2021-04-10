Board supervisor to propose new ways to keep violent sex predators out of San Diego County

Supervisor Jim Desmond says right now there are five sexually violent predators in San Diego County and at least three more are awaiting placement hearings.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego County board supervisor will call on the board Tuesday morning to get more involved in the placement of sexually violent predators in this area.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said the county should be a part of the decision-making process and have the power to veto those placements.

Until they have more say in the matter, Desmond said the board should legally oppose placing sexually violent predators in San Diego County. So, he’s asking other board members to come together to help keep them out.

Desmond said right now there are five sexually violent predators in San Diego County and at least three more are awaiting placement hearings. A sexually violent predator is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexually violent offenses and also suffers from a mental health condition, making them more like to re-offend.

“The fact that they’ve done their time doesn’t mean they’re cured. Quite honestly, what we’re doing by placing them in neighborhoods is creating more victims. Now maybe some of these victims will never be sexually assaulted but victims of people having to live in fear,” Desmond said.

In the last few months, residents in Mount Helix and Rancho Bernardo have started organizing and protesting to the courts to keep offenders like Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield, from living in their neighborhoods.

“You look at this Douglas Badger, who admitted, I know he wasn’t convicted but he admitted to torturing and raping over 500 boys and men. I mean, how is this man even out of the system?” said Sarah Thompson, a member of Safe Kids California.

Sexually violent predators are placed within the California Dept. of State Hospitals system once they’re released from prison. The department says it’s up to the courts to decide if they’ll be placed in a conditional release program and where that patient will live.

“We want to become part of the process, and we want to have veto power on any site in San Diego County,” Desmond said.

Desmond said even if the Board agrees to his recommendations, the state still has the power to place sexually violent predators in San Diego County. But at least the board will be able to step in and help keep people safe. Tuesday’s County Board Supervisors meeting begins at 9 am.