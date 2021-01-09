Families who made it out of Afghanistan speak out

The Cajon Valley Union School District said there’s still one more family waiting to leave Afghanistan after several returned to the U.S.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Congressman Darrell Issa, Cajon Valley Union School District officials, and the families who made it out of Afghanistan will hold a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to talk about their on-going efforts to bring the one remaining stranded family home.

Congressman Issa and other local leaders have spent weeks coordinating their safe return. But now that troops have left Afghanistan, it's more difficult.

"The biggest problem right now is that it is far too dangerous to try to go hundreds or a thousand miles across land borders and none of the borders are really truly open," Issa said.

While visiting relatives over the summer, six families including 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District were caught in the chaos as U.S. troops began withdrawing to meet the August 31st deadline.

The school district released a brief statement Wednesday, saying:

"Cajon Valley Union School District Family and Community Liaisons confirmed that there are a total of 38 people rescued, 19 of those individuals are Cajon Valley students. One family with three students was left behind in Afghanistan and we are exploring strategies to rescue and bring them home."

The district is of course holding out hope that all of its students will return to San Diego County, as our military leaders work to bring Americans still there back to the U.S.

The Biden Administration is still being heavily criticized for its handling of the withdrawal, but the president said he is committed to protecting America from any future threats from Afghanistan. Biden said he is using diplomatic and economic pressure to make sure the Taliban lives up to its word and allows U.S. civilians to leave.