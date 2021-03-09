Caltrans announces $9M plan to prevent wrong-way crashes

Caltrans said the plan will allocate nearly $9 million toward expediting wrong-way driver installation upgrades on 67 highway ramps.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off, there's a push from area leaders to prevent wrong-way crashes. On Friday, Caltrans announced a multi-million dollar plan to try and stop these types of crashes from happening.

Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda, San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert and the California Highway Patrol announced an Education, Engineering and Enforcement campaign to reduce wrong-way driver collisions in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Caltrans said the plan will allocate nearly $9 million toward expediting wrong-way driver installation upgrades on 67 highway ramps and partner with elected officials, law enforcement, community organizations and other state offices on a campaign to educate the public on the causes and methods available to curb wrong-way driving.

Officials said the district is intensifying its efforts to advance wrong-way driver installations in order to keep the transportation network safe with the following upgrades:

Recently upgraded wrong-way driver installations at both freeway off-ramps to the station.

LED flashing signs

One-way view pavement markings and arrows (only see when going the wrong way)

Officials said considering the upcoming holiday weekend, they want to make sure they get the message out to the public about safe driving and avoiding distracted and inebriated driving.