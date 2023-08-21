Car barrels into Coronado home; 1 person injured

An elderly woman accidentally crashed into a home to avoid hitting two kids in the crosswalk she could not see, according to Coronado police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from an SUV that crashed into the side of a home in Coronado Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on 6th Street and Orange Avenue in Coronado around 1:03 p.m. following crash reports.

When rescue crews arrived, they found an Audi SUV that had jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a rock-walled fence.

Coronado police said an elderly woman crashed into a home to avoid hitting two kids in the crosswalk she could not see.

Several rescue personnel with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Coronado Fire Department, and Coronado police responded to the scene.

Video captured by CBS 8 showed crews working swiftly to rescue at least one person, believed to be the vehicle's sole occupant and driver.

Coronado police said they believed the crash was simply an accident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.