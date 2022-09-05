San Diego County leaders discuss plans for $10M to help cities to create new shelters

Chair Fletcher shared details of the Standard Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) the County is ready to execute between 18 incorporated cities for homeless services.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Monday shared details of the Standard Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) the County is ready to execute between the 18 incorporated cities for homeless services, during the Regional Task Force on Homelessness’ Intergovernmental Roundtable Meeting.

“Our County government is here to support cities as they work to address homelessness in their communities, and this Standard MOA solidifies the County’s commitment to help. I hope all 18 of the incorporated cities partner with us,” said Chair Fletcher. “Later this month, we’ll double down on our commitment by making $10 million in one-time funding available to help cities build new shelters. Knowing in advance this funding will be available, I encourage all cities not to wait but to start getting your plans together now.”

As part of the Standard MOA, the County will:

Provide Behavioral Health Services (BHS)

County Public Health education and relevant communicable disease screening tools to the shelter operator.

One Human Services Specialist (HSS) to provide services at the shelter and who will assist individuals obtain HHSA-administered benefits and self-sufficiency resources including, CalWORKs, General Relief, Cal Fresh, Medi-Cal, and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI).

Actions taken by a City that signs the Standard MOA must include:

Operate and make available a shelter with staff, three meals (minimally) per day, security, hygiene, storage for resident use, and facility cleaning, and general facility operations and maintenance.

Provide residents with on-site access to showers, restrooms, and laundry.

Provide customary and typical referral, intake, and services coordination.

Chair Fletcher also provided an update on the status of the $10 million the county is making available to help city governments address the homeless crisis in San Diego.

Chair Fletcher also shared with the cities that there will be a vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 24. Once approved, cities will receive communication from the County that same week, outlining the grant application process. The County’s goal will be to partner with cities that are interested and able to bring new sheltering resources online quickly to address homelessness.

Chair Fletcher first introduced the idea during the 2022 State of San Diego County when he called on cities to start thinking about their ideas on how to get people off the streets and open homeless support sites.

