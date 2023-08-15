Child hit and killed by truck in Oceanside

A child believed to be around 16 months old was killed in a residential community of Oceanside after running in front of a vehicle.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A child was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a truck in a residential community of Oceanside.

Oceanside Police Department told CBS 8 that a truck driven by someone coming home from work in the 3200 block of San Tomas Drive around 3:39 p.m. struck a child who ran out in front of the vehicle.

A Watch Commander with Oceanside police said the child was believed to be around 16 months old.

The unidentified child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from News Flash Media showed traffic investigators gathered around an older model Ford F-150 pickup truck and several investigation markers spread across the roadway.

Authorities don't believe speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

