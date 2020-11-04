CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Like most communities in San Diego and in the state of California, the streets of Chula Vista’s historic 3rd Avenue Village look a lot lonelier lately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Sparks is the owner Mangia Italiano, a well-known restaurant on the strip.

“Things changed dramatically. We got a two-hour notice to no longer be what we are, which was mostly dine in. So far, we are doing okay. That being said, the whole street is not,” Sparks told News 8.

Like the other restaurants in the area, Mangia Italiano is only open for takeout and delivery. Business owners like Sparks are encouraging families do takeout and delivery over the weekend holiday.

Sparks uses several food delivery service apps, but said before the pandemic, not all restaurants did. According to Sparks, some restaurants are having trouble adding because of the demand for delivery service.

Sparks said many of the area's loyal customers fall into the virus’ most vulnerable population and maybe don’t use smart phone apps.

“I have some regulars, this one gentleman, whom I love and he’s had five heart surgeries,” he said.

So, in an effort to increase business, the restaurants are banding together, and taking things one step further.

Sparks said they are giving people more options to avoid human interaction that could potentially get someone sick.

“They call whenever they get here, and when their order is ready, we put it on the hood [of the car] and that way no one has to be in contact," said Sparks.

He just wants people to know, 3rd Avenue is open for business.

The restaurants are doing everything to protect their customers while also making sure the businesses can stay afloat.

These are the other restaurants taking part in the increasing efforts to social distance together:

Brew Bar 619-606-3596 Specialty drinks and Vegan

Don Pedro's 619-427-0214 Popular Mexican Food.

Grind House 619-576-0582 Sandwiches and specialty coffee drinks.

Tavern @ the Voque 619-371-3322 Sandwiches and much more.

Mangia Italiano 619-623-3553 Full Regular Italian & Full GLUTEN FREE menu.

Breweries

Three Punks 619-271-4853 Local Craft Beer

Bar Sin Nombre 619-237-8392 Specialty Beer and Wine.

