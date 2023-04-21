City of San Diego holds final public comment on the future of De Anza Cove

When the city released a new proposed plan earlier this year, people packed public meetings to comment. April 20th was the final one in Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO — The future of De Anza Cove is about to be back in the hands of the City of San Diego planners. The public comment period for the proposed plan for De Anza Cove ended on April 20th.

De Anza Cove covers more than 500 acres within Mission Bay Park. When the city released a new proposed plan earlier this year, people packed public meetings to comment. April 20th was the final one in Balboa Park.

One of those that spoke at Thursday's meeting was Michael Gelfand. He’s the President and CEO of Terra Vista Management, Inc., the company that manages Campland On The Bay and Mission Bay RV Resort.

Hundreds of thousands of campers enjoy Campland every year and campsites get booked up two years in advance. Gelfand says, “I told them if they’re going to make informed land use decisions, they should have an EIR that is thorough and comprehensive. Right now the draft EIR doesn’t address some very crucial things. For example, it talks about marshland having a beneficial impact on water quality but yet there’s no study to verify that.” He added, “There are hydrological issues in this draft report. There are a number of things like that this draft environmental impact report doesn’t address and should before city officials like the Parks and Rec board and the City Council are going to make an important land use decision.”

Gelfand believes the city needs to study what will happen if it tears down current recreational facilities like the ball fields, tennis courts, and campground to create more wetlands in De Anza Cove under its plan. He says, “The city should actually look at how much carbon is going to be sequestered and at what cost. And whether it could be done somewhere else because it’s at the expense of recreation. There’s enough land and water to satisfy everyone. There’s enough water to expand wetland. There’s enough land for the existing recreational uses like golfing and ball fields and tennis even boat and ski club to continue enjoying what they have today. Everything can happen.”

ReWild Mission Bay Coalition is a project of the San Diego Audubon Society. They are pushing to restore wetlands in De Anza Cove. They say they’re working to ensure cleaner water, greater climate resiliency, increased carbon sequestration, and improved public access in Mission Bay.

John Heatherington with ReWild also spoke at Thursday's meeting. He says, “The greatest strength of the ReWild plan is that it will fulfill the aspirations of the public who have wanted to experience Mission Bay in a more natural state.”

The city’s proposal adds more than 130 acres of new wetlands. We reached out to the City of San Diego but no one got back to us. Its website says: "The goal is to expand wetlands, to create an iconic recreation destination, provide the best uses for a broad range of users, and bring the city revenue. But the people we heard at tonight’s meeting aren’t happy with what the city came up with. "

One man asked, “Where’s the middle of the road? It doesn’t exist in the plan”

Lifelong San Diegan and Mission Beach resident, Gloria Hensen says, “Why are we picking the northeast corner which has a treasure of recreation. We have a golf course, athletic fields, you're hearing about the tennis and pickleball. Why are those being impacted?”

Another man says, “Please don't go forward with this plan. Camping is reduced. Ball fields are reduced. Where does the boat club go? Where do the people go with the canoes. Where do I play pickle ball?

Another asks, “Why does the boat club have to vacate? There should be no threat to the existing facilities.”

The public comment period is now closed and everyone will have to wait and see what the planning department comes up with next.