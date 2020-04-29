City of Del Mar to reopen beach Thursday

According to the city, beach-goers will need to adhere to six-foot social distancing guidelines on the sand and in the water.

DEL MAR, Calif. — The City of Del Mar will reopen its beach for limited activities and ocean access starting at sunrise Thursday, it was announced on the city's website Tuesday. The city reported the reopening will conform to directives laid out by the County of San Diego.

According to the city, beach-goers will need to adhere to six-foot social distancing guidelines on the sand and in the water. Individual activities like walking and running on the beach will be allowed. No one will be allowed to stop on the sand and sitting or lying down is not permitted. Group games like volleyball or Frisbee are also not allowed.

In the water, surfing, swimming and paddling for the purpose of individual exercise will all be allowed.

As part of the reopening, the City of Del Mar is implementing its summertime rules for dogs which include the following:

North Beach (29th Street to North Beach Border)

Off-leash dogs are permitted dawn to 8am

Dogs must be leashed 8am to dawn

Main Beach (Powerhouse Park to 29th Street)

No dogs allowed

South Beach (Torrey Pines border to Powerhouse Park)

Dogs must be leashed at all times

Powerhouse Park will remain closed but can be used for accessing the beach along the designated path in the park.

Parking will be restricted at certain Del Mar coastal parking lots. The 17th Street/Beach Safety Center parking lot will be closed except for disabled-access vehicles.

The city also noted that in accordance with San Diego County's public health directive effective May 1, face coverings will be required when coming within six feet of someone not from your household.

Earlier in the week, beaches in San Diego, Coronado, Encinitas and Oceanside opened for limited activities and ocean access. Last Friday, San Diego County officials announced they were amending the public health order to allow people to go into the ocean and use beach areas in a limited capacity. The county left it up to individual cities to decide how and when to reopen its beaches.