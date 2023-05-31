City of San Diego closes sports facilities while out-of-season

Community members in San Diego spoke out after they said they'd had enough of the rundown sports facilities the City of San Diego maintained.

SAN DIEGO — Worn out fields, rundown bathrooms, and rusty and broken fences. That’s how families describe the City of San Diego sports facilities, and they say the ballfields outside the urban areas are better maintained.

No one can use the field at Golden Hill until July 11th. It closed on April 10th.

Greg Spielman is the North Park Little League President. The league has over 40 teams, 430 kids, playing 750 games. He says they play at ballparks all over San Diego, and the ones in the city's heart, in underserved communities, are maintained the worst. Spielman said, “If you look at the struggles leagues in the south of the eight have, in the heart of our city, people in the northern areas wouldn't tolerate it. There’s no maintenance. There’s no cleanup. There are no funds for it.”

North Park Little League plays at Morley Field. He says his league invested over $35,000 into the fields at Morley Field Sports Complex so they would have good areas to play on. He says the difference in city parks and fields outside town is staggering. He says, “Deferred maintenance has devastated the fields. The hardscaping at the park is falling apart. The plumbing and the bathrooms are constantly closed.”

Our CBS 8 crew checked out the situation at North Park Community Park and Golden Hill, where the fields are closed for repair. We asked an employee at Golden Hill, where kids play during baseball and soccer season. He pointed to a slight stretch of grass and said soccer teams played there. Spielman says, “It's easy to pass it off on Golden Hill, Sherman Heights, and East Village. Give them something to be proud of. A field says you have worth if it's a good field. Right? You will play at a higher level if you feel at a higher level. It's our inner city. It's our urban area of San Diego. We don't provide a commitment to excellence.”

CBS 8 started contacting the city about ballpark maintenance and closures last week. We tried to get someone to do an on-camera interview, but the City could not find anyone available by airtime Wednesday afternoon. It did send this statement last week when we first contacted them:

“The Parks and Recreation Department tries to be as mindful as possible not to impact user groups and the public, but of course, fields have to be closed for regular maintenance as it’s impossible to renovate an open area.

Currently, North Park and Golden Hill are closed. They each had a field renovation, and we must allow the fields to rest once that work is done. The typical closure time after renovation is 10-12 weeks. Both sites have multi-purpose fields that are heavily used for soccer, flag football, and baseball/softball. When closures are done, signs are usually placed indicating that renovation occurred, stating a “closed until” date.

Often, fields will “look” ready, but the turf still needs time to settle, and if they were opened prematurely, it would set back all of the work that had been done. This is currently the case at Golden Hill. It looks pretty ready to go, and it may appear like nothing is happening, but the grass is recovering, rooting, and growing, necessitating it to remain closed until July 11.

Over at Morley Field Sports Complex, the fields are typically closed for maintenance between sports seasons. This is typically done for one month for renovation, aerification, or rest. Outside of this maintenance schedule, there are typically no other park closures.

The department does its best to keep the fields as accessible as possible while doing what is needed to maintain these areas for optimum use.

Spielman said the city needs to do more. He said, “Parks and Rec staff are trying to help as much as possible. City Council is not giving the resources. The mayor's not giving the resources. I just heard the mayor on a news show tout that Park and Rec was one of his shining achievements. And I voted for the man every time, for every office he's been in, and I was like, wait, what? We can’t say that our park system is our shining achievement."