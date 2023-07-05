City plans to install 4-way stops and speed bumps in Altadena neighborhood

Altadena residents are closer to having safer streets.

SAN DIEGO — Last June, CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen talked to neighbors at 33rd and Redwood in the Altadena neighborhood. They expressed to her that they wanted some type of solution for drivers speeding down the streets. It’s been a long time coming and now, they are finally one step closer to finally seeing results.

"There’s constant crashes. There’s constant side swipes. People have had their neighbor's pets run over and killed," said Terrence Morrissey who lives on 33rd and Redwood.

Dozens of neighbors in the area, like Morrissey, can share a different story on how many streets in the Altadena neighborhood are prone to danger since they say drivers are speeding from coming off the 805 freeway.

"Unfortunately, my car has been hit 5 times. My cat got hit and run over and there was a massive crash when a car went up onto my yard, ran into my front window and T-boned into my tree, 4 feet in front of my door," said a neighbor who lives on 33rd and Upas, Chris Dulnikowski.

"I'm a nanny and I walk 2 girls and I've had someone blow through the stop sign and almost hit the 4-year-old as they were crossing the street. It was the most terrifying experience of my life," said Altadena neighborhood resident, Lizzie Weigele.

"If the street was safe, we wouldn’t have a fence," said Dan Meehan, who had a fence installed in his front yard to keep his children and pets safe.

And just two weeks ago, Morrisey says a speeding driver crashed into this gate at Saint Augustine High School.

Sunday, CBS 8 had some good news to report.

"Because of CBS 8 news, we are finally seeing real action," said Morrisey.

Once approved by the Transportation Department, the city plans to install multiple speed bumps along 33rd Street and four-way stops at three problematic intersections, including, Bancroft and Redwood, Bancroft and Thorne, and 33rd and Thorne.

"Some people may say, 'If you put in a four-way stop, are you in fear people will slow down?' That’s the point. There’s lives at stake," said Weigele.

Cohen asked Councilmember Stephen Whitburn why it took so long to take action.

"I can't speak as to why it took so long. Our office has worked closely with the Altadena residents and I'm proud and we got real results with traffic calming measures," said Whitburn.

Councilmember Whitburn says the speed bumps and all-way stops should be completed within the next month or so.

"Thank you to CBS 8. We have been trying for many years. We appreciate you being part of the solution," said Todd Cloaninger, Altadena resident.