City unveils permanent 'Slow Streets' infrastructure on Gaslamp's Fifth Avenue

San Diegos Fifth Avenue now has a pedestrian friendly Gaslamp Promenade

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story was published April 24 and previews the Gaslamp Fifth Avenue Promenade.

The City of San Diego built new crosswalks and unveiled bollards on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. The barriers replace the temporary gates used to stop vehicle traffic and maintain the thoroughfare known as "slow street."

Mayor Todd Gloria, councilmember Stephen Whitburn and business leaders commemorated the Gaslamp Promenade project.

"Today, we celebrate a major milestone in our effort to create a permanent promenade along Fifth Avenue by unveiling new bollards that will turn the whole street over to pedestrians from lunchtime to closing time, creating a dynamic place for all to enjoy," said Gloria.

The plans call for each block of Fifth Ave, from Broadway to North K Street on the South to be blocked off to vehicle traffic from noon to 2 a.m. daily for pedestrians so San Diegans and visitors can enjoy a safe walkable promenade.

"San Diego's downtown rebounded from the pandemic faster and stronger than most other U.S. cities, and one of the factors that helped keep our Gaslamp Quarter restaurants and shops in business was our closure of Fifth Avenue to vehicle traffic to make it an enticing outdoor attraction," Gloria said.

We celebrated a major milestone in the Gaslamp Promenade project #Downtown!



City crews built new crosswalks and installed steel bollards to close much of Fifth Avenue to cars from noon to 2 a.m. daily, creating a vibrant space for San Diegans and visitors to enjoy. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/vXYxqxZxsH — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) May 16, 2023

The Gaslamp Association will remove the steel bollards outside of business hours to vehicles for trash services, deliveries, and recycling.

The steel bollards will be removed daily by the Gaslamp Quarter Association and stored nearby when the street is open to vehicles.