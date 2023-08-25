Coast Guard, firefighters searching for missing pilot after jet crashes on MCAS Miramar base

Authorities are searching for the pilot after a F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed in Miramar late Thursday night.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were searching Friday by air and on the ground for the pilot of an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar base, officials said.

The military jet incident was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday evening in a remote area east of Interstate 15 and south of Scripps Ranch.

The aircraft is not part of 3d MAW but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to the Director of Communication for MCAS Miramar, Capt. Micahel Scaccia. The crash site was on government property east of the air station and there were no indications of damage to property on the ground.

About 78 emergency workers were on the scene. Search and rescue actions are ongoing and an active investigation is underway.

The downed aircraft was believed to have been found, but the search for the pilot using helicopters and crews on the ground was continuing as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation's first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered "the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation," according to Naval Air Systems Command.