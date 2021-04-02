Mario Fierro’s family appreciates outpouring of community support

For those who knew Mario, it's hard to believe a man so full of life is suddenly gone forever.

SAN DIEGO — The memorial to Mario Fierro continues to grow near the spot in North Park where he was shot and killed Monday morning. It's filled with the traditional items of flowers and candles, and also special tributes - like a Cathedral Catholic championship ring, a handwritten note from a student, and a football jersey from players who dearly loved him.

A group of students, many of them athletes who played on Fierro’s team, gathered by the memorial with arms around each other and sang the song, Lean on Me. It's a song that perfectly fits what Fierro meant to so many. The Cathedral Catholic teacher and coach was always a rock for students to lean on during tough times. “Mario was a great coach, mentor, teacher, friend,” said senior Dee’shon Swafford. “He's someone you could always count on whenever you need help or whenever you're in doubt.”

For those who knew Mario, it's hard to believe a man so full of life is suddenly gone forever. “He always just made other people around him better versions of themselves and I'll just remember the good of him and how he impacted my life as well as many other students,” said 11th grader Jared Allred.

Mario's family has seen the tributes, the messages of support, and while they says the pain is still too raw to talk on camera, they did ask us to release this statement – “We are grateful for the outpouring of love Mario is receiving. We really thank the community for providing us strength and support.”

Students are also sending prayers to Mario's fiancée who also teaches at Cathedral Catholic. “I want to be there for her,” said 10th grader Thai Velez. “She's just so sweet too and she's really welcoming also... it's just sad to - I just don't know - imagine losing someone you loved so much.”