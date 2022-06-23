Congratulations to all of the 2022 Emmy Award winning journalists at CBS 8!

SAN DIEGO — Journalists from CBS 8 took home more than 11 Emmy Awards at the 2022 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards ceremony in Rancho Mirage.
Marcella Lee
WATCH: Inspired by 3-minute news story that made a lifelong impact, empty nesters adopt 7 siblings
Eric Kahnert and Chris Vega
WATCH: Revolutionary shoulder procedure a first in San Diego
Steve Price and Colleen Murphy
WATCH: Stop the Calls: Tired of robocalls? These tips will make it harder for them to bother you
Shawn Styles and John Stinebaugh
Shannon Handy
WATCH: Learning Curve Special: Back to School Review
Full list of CBS 8 2022 NATAS-PSW EMMY Award recipients:
- Erik Swanson/ Keith, Keeping Jazz and Blues alive / Video Essay
- Marcella Lee / 3 Minute News Story Makes Lifelong Impact / Human Interest News
- Eric Kahnert / No Shoulder, No Problem!/ Health/Medical News
- Chris Vega / No Shoulder, No Problem!/ Health/Medical News
- Erik Kahnert / “SuperCali-AnchorFlunencerSportsHost-Alidocious / Talent – Anchor News
- Wes Williamson / It Happens / Promotion – News Promotion Campaign
- Colleen Murphy / Stop the Calls / Business Consumer News
- Steve Price / Stop the Calls / Business Consumer News
- Shawn Styles – Cooking with Styles / Lifestyle Program & News
- John Stinebaugh – Cooking with Styles / Lifestyle Program & News
- Shannon Handy / The Learning Curve: Tough Lessons / News Special
