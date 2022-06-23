Congratulations to all of the 2022 Emmy Award winning journalists at CBS 8!

Journalists from CBS 8 took home more than 11 Emmy Awards at the ceremony held on June 18 in Rancho Mirage.

SAN DIEGO — Journalists from CBS 8 took home more than 11 Emmy Awards at the 2022 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards ceremony in Rancho Mirage.

Congratulations to all of the Emmy Award winning CBS 8 journalists!

Here are some of those stories:

Marcella Lee

WATCH: Inspired by 3-minute news story that made a lifelong impact, empty nesters adopt 7 siblings

Eric Kahnert and Chris Vega

WATCH: Revolutionary shoulder procedure a first in San Diego

Steve Price and Colleen Murphy

WATCH: Stop the Calls: Tired of robocalls? These tips will make it harder for them to bother you





Shawn Styles and John Stinebaugh

Shannon Handy

WATCH: Learning Curve Special: Back to School Review

Full list of CBS 8 2022 NATAS-PSW EMMY Award recipients: