Congratulations to all of the 2022 Emmy Award winning journalists at CBS 8!

Journalists from CBS 8 took home more than 11 Emmy Awards at the ceremony held on June 18 in Rancho Mirage.

SAN DIEGO — Journalists from CBS 8 took home more than 11 Emmy Awards at the 2022 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards ceremony in Rancho Mirage.

Congratulations to all of the Emmy Award winning CBS 8 journalists!

Here are some of those stories:

Marcella Lee

3 Minute News Story Makes Lifelong Impact /  Human Interest News

WATCH: Inspired by 3-minute news story that made a lifelong impact, empty nesters adopt 7 siblings 

Eric Kahnert and Chris Vega

No Shoulder, No Problem! / Health/Medical News

WATCH: Revolutionary shoulder procedure a first in San Diego 

Steve Price and Colleen Murphy

Stop the Calls / Business Consumer News

WATCH: Stop the Calls: Tired of robocalls? These tips will make it harder for them to bother you 


Shawn Styles and John Stinebaugh  

Cooking with Styles / Lifestyle Program & News

Shannon Handy 

The Learning Curve:  Tough Lessons / News Special

WATCH: Learning Curve Special: Back to School Review 

Full list of CBS 8 2022 NATAS-PSW EMMY Award recipients:

  • Erik Swanson/ Keith, Keeping Jazz and Blues alive / Video Essay
  • Marcella Lee / 3 Minute News Story Makes Lifelong Impact /  Human Interest News
  • Eric Kahnert / No Shoulder, No Problem!/ Health/Medical News
  • Chris Vega / No Shoulder, No Problem!/ Health/Medical News
  • Erik Kahnert /  “SuperCali-AnchorFlunencerSportsHost-Alidocious / Talent – Anchor News
  • Wes Williamson / It Happens / Promotion – News Promotion Campaign
  • Colleen Murphy / Stop the Calls / Business Consumer News
  • Steve Price / Stop the Calls / Business Consumer News
  • Shawn Styles – Cooking with Styles / Lifestyle Program & News
  • John Stinebaugh – Cooking with Styles / Lifestyle Program & News
  • Shannon Handy / The Learning Curve:  Tough Lessons / News Special

