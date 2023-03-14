Construction for a 30-foot border wall starts at Friendship Park

Customs and Border Protection say a wall replacement is needed since the primary and secondary barrier has been deteriorating and poses a threat to border patrol.

SAN DIEGO — If you visited Friendship Park Tuesday, you would find construction workers, bulldozers and even a section of the new barrier.

They broke ground on a plan to build a 30-foot wall that will replace the current fence and potentially block access for visitors.

“30 foot border walls are not needed at the park, they will completely decimate the park,” said Pedro Rios, a local activist who is part of the Friends of Friendship Park.

Customs and Border Protection say a wall replacement is needed since the primary and secondary barrier has been deteriorating and poses a threat to border patrol agents and immigrants.

Local activists have warned CBP officials of the dangers of a new wall.

Last year, UC San Diego doctors and researchers reported about 375 people were treated for injuries from 2019 through 2021.

On Wednesday border patrol agents found the body of a man within the border field state park.

“Major trauma units have indicated that there has been an increase in injuries related to border wall falls. The Mexican consulate says 80% of people they are helping that are related to injuries, are related to border wall falls,” said Rios.

Migrant activists have protested, but say their demands have been ignored at the federal level.

They are now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to step up.

“We are appealing to Governor Gavin Newsom because we do believe he could have the ear of President Biden,” said Rios.

In years prior, families in Tijuana and families in San Diego could communicate through a fence at that spot.

Migrant families are now concerned the steel wall will cover the only chance of contact they used to have.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to make his way to San Diego by the end of this week, that's where local activists are planning to share their concerns.