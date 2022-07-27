Construction on billion dollar bayfront project in Chula Vista begins

1600-room hotel and convention center scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning marked the beginning of construction on the new Chula Vista Bayfront project.

The project has been in the works for two decades.

It's located near 1000 H Street.

“It is so exciting! This is a day Chula Vista has been dreaming about for decades and now we’re here. We see the heavy equipment, so we know it’s gonna happen,” said Port Commissioner Ann Moore.

The first phase of development includes construction of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. There's also going to be a new park, new roads, a parking structure and new public infrastructure.

The project will transform 535 acres along the waterfront. Both the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista have jurisdiction over the land.

The price tag on the project is $1.35 billion dollars.

The hotel and convention center is scheduled to open Memorial Day of 2025.