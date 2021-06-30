Construction underway on SDSU Stadium

It’s been exactly one year since the San Diego City Council approved the sale of the 166-acre property to SDSU.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday, June 30, marks a milestone for SDSU Mission Valley.

It’s exactly one year since the San Diego City Council approved the sale of the 166-acre property to SDSU. And now the Aztec stadium is starting to stand up and people around Mission Valley are taking notice.

“Really trucking along,” said project manager Derek Grice. “The stadium is really starting to take shape, where we’ll start to see it look and feel like a multi-purpose stadium real soon.”

Steel beams are currently going into place, and in mid-July, they’ll begin bringing in the pre-cast concrete for the upper bowls where the seats will eventually be.

“We’re starting to create that structure and with seats going in toward the end of the year, people will start to notice this looking like a stadium here as they drive by,” said Grice.

The SDSU Mission Valley project team has dealt with a variety of curveballs during the pandemic, but with good planning and foresight, they’ve avoided any delays.

“Our project team has done a great job of trying to anticipate any issues and getting ahead of those, whether that be supply chain or COVID-related or associated with shipments of materials through the docks,” said Grice. “They’ve done a really good job of anticipating that and adjusting our schedule to keep us on track.”

The construction timeline ahead for the stadium includes video board installations by December 2021, locker room installations by February 2022, and stadium turf going in by May of 2022.

“We’re going to make sure this stadium feels like San Diego, one that encompasses this community, and that people are going to be really proud of when it’s done,” said Grice.

The multi-purpose stadium will not only be home to Aztec football, but also professional soccer, live music, and much more. The stadium is slated for completion by September 3rd of next year when the SDSU Aztecs football team will be hosting the University of Arizona.