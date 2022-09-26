San Diego County leaders declaring homelessness a public health crisis

Vice Chair Vargas and Chair Fletcher say their proposed actions will build upon recent investments and actions to help prioritize homelessness.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are calling on the county Monday to formally declare homelessness a public health crisis.

As part of their continued efforts to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Chair Nathan Fletcher of San Diego County Board of Supervisors were joined by regional leaders and community partners to announce a board letter, that if approved, would formally declare homelessness a public health crisis in San Diego County.

Vice Chair Vargas says this truly is a collaborative effort in bringing this action forward to access county programs and really look at the economic impacts plaguing those who need access to resources across San Diego. She says It’s also going to create new incentives for cities and communities that are doing their part to improve housing.

"It will promote innovative approaches to ending homelessness such as 24/7 support for people who find themselves unhoused after hours, having social workers with law enforcement when an event like domestic violence or eviction can lead to homelessness and directly address route causes of housing instability and health at a large scale with a human response," Vice Chair Vargas said.

This morning I was proud to be joined by regional elected/business leaders and providers to announce a joint board policy w/ @SupFletcher, Declaring Homelessness a Public Health Crisis in San Diego County. The policy will be introduced at tomorrow’s BOS meeting. pic.twitter.com/8WcjmqkOAw — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) September 26, 2022

The board letter will be introduced at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

