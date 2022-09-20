Three citites in San Diego County receive funding to address homelessness

The three cities were the only ones in San Diego County to apply for the county funding

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County announced that it awarded $4.3 million to the cities of Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego to help address homelessness.

The County says the three cities were the only cities to apply for what is a total of $10 million in overall funding for municipalities in San Diego County.

The money will be used to open safe parking lots in San Diego and Vista, as well as a homeless navigation center in Oceanside.

“We are proud to support Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego in their fight against homelessness by awarding these grants,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “Their proposals are the types of projects we wanted to support. Each offers shelter, a safe environment, and access to services that will help people get back on their feet.



In regard to the other 15 cities in the county that didn't apply for the county funds Fletcher said, “I wish more cities would have applied. The issue of homelessness affects our entire region and I was disappointed only three cities came to us with their plans. We have a little more than $5 million left and we’re reaching back out to cities to encourage them to participate.”

In terms of projects, Vista will receive $65,000 - on top of $250,000 of its own money, to open a new safe parking program by March of next year. The lot will have case managers on site and other resources as well as restrooms, showers, and other basic amenities.

For San Diego, the city will receive a little over $1 million to open a safe parking lot near Rose Canyon, also by March 2023. The lot will focus on providing a safe place for families to stay while hoping to get placed in housing.

Meanwhile, the city of Oceanside received the bulk of the funding with $3.25 million to build a homeless navigation center with a 50-bed low barrier shelter which is expected to open by December of this year.

The county funding, says Tamera Kohler, CEO, of the Regional Taskforce on the Homelessness, is a step forward in addressing the region's homeless crisis.

“I want to commend Chair Fletcher and the Board of Supervisors for providing this funding and for these three cities for taking advantage of these dollars,” said Kohler. “People are experiencing homelessness throughout our region and having local options that support people where they benefit everyone. The shelter can be a safe place and the first step toward a home. It is important to have more local shelter opportunities throughout San Diego.”

