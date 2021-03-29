County leader confirms positive cases of COVID-19 among unaccompanied children at the San Diego Convention Center

News 8 has also learned there are more than 20 teens at the convention center who have tested positive for COVID-19. None have been hospitalized.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas has confirmed to News 8 that there are positive cases of COVID-19 among the unaccompanied children seeking asylum and being sheltered at the convention center.

News 8 has also learned there are more than 20 teens at the convention center who have tested positive for COVID-19. None have been hospitalized. They are all being treated and housed on a different floor of the convention center separate from the main area where the rest of the girls are staying.

About 500 girls are at the San Diego Convention Center, which opened Saturday night as a temporary shelter for unaccompanied children seeking asylum in the United States. The facility will operate as a “way station” where the children will stay until social workers can connect them with relatives or sponsors in the United States.

The average child will stay for about a month at the shelter. During that time, social workers will try to confirm their identity and find relatives or sponsors in the U.S. where they can stay until their asylum cases are adjudicated. A judge must decide whether they can permanently stay in the U.S. or if they must return to their home countries.

The facility is scheduled to run through the end of June. City officials said they must be out by the middle of July because the convention center is scheduled to host its first convention in more than year in early August.