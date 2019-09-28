DEL MAR, Calif. — The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is returning this weekend at Del Mar after a nine-month hiatus, and more people are expected because it was suspended for so long.

Nearly 10,000 people are expected to attend the gun show in Del Mar this weekend.

“Crossroads is a family owned company. We have been in biz [sic] for 43 years. We are back here, and we are happy to be back,” said Tracy Olcott.

Last year, the Del Mar Fairgrounds Board of Directors voted to suspend the gun show in response to requests from gun safety advocates. Crossroads filed a lawsuit against the fairgrounds and state of California. The lawsuit claimed the ban violated their first and second amendment rights – the right to commercial speech and the right to assembly.

A federal judge issued an injunction in June allowing the shows to resume, and this weekend’s show will be the first one since that ruling.

“We have been in biz [sic] for so long, we are not a problem. We are here to educate and help people understand the proper use of fire arms,” said Olcott.

Assembly Bill 893 has the potential to permanently end guns sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Governor Gavin Newsom has until October 13 to sign or veto the bill.

The group Never Again CA is targeting the Del Mar gun show.

“We have children that pass by the gun show on their way to a lock down drill at school,” said Rose Ann Sharp.



Rose Ann Sharp, who is the founder of Never Again CA, said she wants to stop the sales of firearms and ammunition on state owned property.

“The community does not believe that they want this level of gun violence,” she said.

Critics argue it is a slippery slope.

“When they outlaw guns, only the outlaws will have them,” said Olcott.

There will be a protest and rally Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. The first 150 people at the rally will get in for free to the gun show which tickets run for $16.

