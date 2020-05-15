Cal State San Marcos to hold a parade to celebrate graduates

University staff said around 700 graduates are expected to take part in the event.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — This time of year we are used to seeing caps thrown in the air and graduates in gowns. Unfortunately, the class of 2020 is unable to have a commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. That doesn’t mean the celebration can’t happen… in a different way.

Students at Cal State San Marcos will celebrate with a parade that allows for social distancing. Organizers say it is a unique way to honor the hard work graduates have put in over the last several years.



So here is how it works, graduates who RSVP’d are encouraged to put on their cap and gown, decorate their car, and drive the predetermined route as faculty and staff salute cheer for them.

The parade is similar to what has been done on the high school level in San Diego and across the country.

However, it is encouraged that only one household is in a vehicle at a time and the public is not permitted. The parade will be live-streamed on the school’s website.

Cal State San Marcos said the parade will not replace a formal commencement ceremony. The school has said they are committed to holding a formal even when it is safe to do so.