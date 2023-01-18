Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete enters day 5 in San Diego court

The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband suspected of murdering his wife, Maya, is set to enter its fifth day.

SAN DIEGO — More witnesses are set to take the stand in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband suspected of murdering his wife, Maya. The hearing is set to enter its fifth day on Wednesday in Downtown San Diego court.

On Tuesday, for the first time, we heard from Maya Millete's father, Pablito Tabalanza. He gave his testimony through an interpreter.

The 72-year-old testified in 2020, he received more phone calls from Larry than usual. He said his son-in-law wanted him to talk to Maya for him. He also told the judge he went to the Millete home in Chula Vista January 9 after his son Jay-R Tabalanza told him "something bad happened."

Tabalanza testified Larry told him Maya was in the bedroom. Tabalanza went and knocked on the door and called out for his daughter. There was no answer. He then said he asked Larry if he had a key. He said Larry reached into his pocket, pulled one out and opened the door.

He said he was surprised Larry had a key, because only Maya was supposed to have access to that room.

"I went inside the room and called 'Maya' twice but none," testified Tabalanza through an interpreter. "And then Larry followed me, he went straight to Maya's table where she worked and he said 'Oh the credit card is not here,'"

The prosecutor asked "Was this unusual to you?"

Tabalanza replied "Yes of course. I was wondering why he would tell me about the credit card first."

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.

This preliminary hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end, Judge Dwayne Moring – a former public defender and a former San Diego prosecutor – will decide if there is enough evidence for Millete to go to trial for murder.

