De Anza Cove’s environmental cleanup takes big step forward

Some of the trailers are too dilapidated to move and others are filled with asbestos. It's an environmental nightmare but things are finally about to change.

SAN DIEGO — For more than five years, De Anza Cove along Mission Bay has gone from bad to worse.

Many of the former residents of the mobile home park simply left their trailers behind, after the city's lease for permanent housing expired, forcing them to move out.

“We're really grateful for the opportunity to be part of the solution here,” said Jacob Gelfand, COO for Northeast MB, LLC, the company that's in charge of revitalizing the area.

He's excited because just last week, the California Coastal Commission finally approved the permit to allow the cleanup process to begin.

“This project is a huge win, win for the city, the public and the environment,” said Gelfand.

In exchange for removing the decaying trailers, Gelfand's company, which also operates Mission Bay RV Resort and Campland on the bay, will be allowed to establish 147 campsites on the property.

They will be for only temporary stays that anyone can rent.

“To provide more affordable overnight accommodations for San Diegans and visitors at a time when the demand for waterfront camping has just never been greater,” Gelfand said.

And his company has promised other improvements, like repairing the coastal bike and pedestrian paths.

“Making this property vibrant and fun again for San Diego families and visitors,” he said.

Mark Hesse has vacationed at the Mission Bay RV Resort for years and has seen the area fall into disrepair. He's pleased to hear things are finally starting to turn around.

“I've seen the plans,” Hesse said. “We've talked to them in there about them and everything and it looks great. Looks like it's going to be really nice.”

Crews are still waiting for permits so, it's not clear when the cleanup effort will start, how long it will take to complete, or when the new campsites will finally be open to the public.