Dia De Los Muertos celebrated throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An annual Mexican tradition kicked off Monday, November 1. Dia de Los Muertos runs through November 2.
The "Day of the Dead" is a way for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones we've lost.
There are events across San Diego, many featuring displays of alters, including at the Lincoln Acres Library in National City.
“We obviously grieve but it's supposed to be a beautiful way to grieve just remembering all of the beautiful things they left,” said Breny Aceituno, the program manager for Partnerships for Success, a non-profit looking to improve conditions in South County.
Every year on November 1st and 2nd, people around the world celebrate Dia de Los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead."
Ofrendas, or alters, are set up with pictures, alongside some of their favorite items.
You'll also find marigolds and butterflies, as well as candles as a way to guide their spirits home.
Aceituno and her organization have been hard at work planning for Dia de Los Muertos.
At the Lincoln Acres Library in National City, they set up an ofrenda where the public can place photos of their loved ones.
In Imperial Beach, another ofrenda was created at Veterans Park for a community celebration Monday night.
The program began last year during the pandemic.
"Especially with Covid, there was a lot of collective trauma that the south specifically endured and we lost a lot of lives so we started doing this last year and like let's remember the ones who unfortunately passed away during the pandemic and other conditions in our neighborhoods that impact life spans, substance and behavioral health, so we're really trying to find a way remember the ones who left us in a beautiful way, in a way that's culturally appropriate, and to do it collectively," said Aceituno.
Throughout the county, you'll find other alters and celebrations underway.
Aceituno says while the tradition started within the Mexican culture, it's for everyone to enjoy and reflect upon.
“There's a lot of rich cultures down here, even the Filipino community has sort of traditions tied to Dia de Los Muertos as well. The impact they had on our lives and also just remembering how you're living your life,” said Aceituno.
The Lincoln Acres Library is open from 10 am until 6 pm Wednesday, for anyone who would like to place a picture of their loved one on the ofrenda.
