Dia De Los Muertos celebrated throughout San Diego County

Ofrendas, or alters, are set up with pictures, alongside some of their favorite items.



You'll also find marigolds and butterflies, as well as candles as a way to guide their spirits home.



Aceituno and her organization have been hard at work planning for Dia de Los Muertos.



At the Lincoln Acres Library in National City, they set up an ofrenda where the public can place photos of their loved ones.



In Imperial Beach, another ofrenda was created at Veterans Park for a community celebration Monday night.



The program began last year during the pandemic.



"Especially with Covid, there was a lot of collective trauma that the south specifically endured and we lost a lot of lives so we started doing this last year and like let's remember the ones who unfortunately passed away during the pandemic and other conditions in our neighborhoods that impact life spans, substance and behavioral health, so we're really trying to find a way remember the ones who left us in a beautiful way, in a way that's culturally appropriate, and to do it collectively," said Aceituno.



Throughout the county, you'll find other alters and celebrations underway.



Aceituno says while the tradition started within the Mexican culture, it's for everyone to enjoy and reflect upon.



“There's a lot of rich cultures down here, even the Filipino community has sort of traditions tied to Dia de Los Muertos as well. The impact they had on our lives and also just remembering how you're living your life,” said Aceituno.



The Lincoln Acres Library is open from 10 am until 6 pm Wednesday, for anyone who would like to place a picture of their loved one on the ofrenda.