New documentary features La Jolla downhill skater, Nick Broms

"Nick Broms: What's The Rush?" documentary premieres June 17 at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Nick Broms is a La Jollan who's speed skateboarding is legendary and at the age of 19, he is considered one of the best and now a documentary is about too premier at the Dances with Films Festival.

"Typically, cruising speed for us on a mellow run is 30-50 mph, that's the chill range for speed,"

The documentary is produced and directed by Donovan Griffin.

"Nick Broms: What's The Rush?" documentary extreme downhill documentary World Premier June 17 at the historic TCL Chinese theater on Hollywood Blvd.

Nick begins the documentary in Northern California.

"We started all the way up in Eureka, we skated in the Redwoods which was a dream of mine."

San Francisco was a must.

"Next stop was San Francisco, it's iconic for downhill, obviously the city is built on hills."

Part of what makes this type of skating so risky is it's done on open roads.

"I'm really comfortable, I know how to stop, I know how to control myself. As long as a car isn't coming in my lane, I'm fine."

One of the more classic moments in the documentary is on the Golden Gate Bridge, the crew takes over and gets the classic shot. But it was in Malibu where Broms pushed the envelope.

"It's on the edge of a cliff going 66 mph, he skated faster than anyone had ever down that road."

But 66 miles-per-hour was not the fastest Nick skated.

"The fastest was 81, we were picking up a shot in Lone Pine. The film car was in front of me, and I was drafting, it helped me go faster.

The finale ends back at home in La Jolla with Broms taking on Via Capri on Mt Soledad, that video is being held for the premier but here's a description.

"It's like a gruesome insane hill, there's traffic it was the final hill in La Jolla I hadn't conquered."

And all of Nick's devotion to the sport now will be on the silver screen.

"The fact we have this opportunity to show case is probably one of the biggest blessings I've had in my life.

The premier is June 17 at the TCL Chinese Theater and tickets are still available at https://danceswithfilms.com/