Wrong-way driver sentenced to 4 days in jail for bicyclist's death

Melissa Gonzalez was sentenced for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way driver who hit and killed a bicyclist was sentenced to four days in jail for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Matt Keenan loved to sing. He loved to travel and go to concerts. He loved riding his bike, and he loved his friends and family. But Keenan was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver while riding his bike in Mission Valley in 2021.

Now, Melissa Gonzalez was sentenced to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Keenan's family asked the San Diego County District Attorney to charge Gonzalez with felony vehicular manslaughter, but the DA’s office told them they were not confident they could prove it. And that has left them with a profound sense of injustice.

“I don't believe that our legal system is holding drivers accountable, and therefore it’s not doing its part with keeping our roads safe, and that makes me angry," Laura Keenan said.

During Gonzalez’s sentencing hearing, Laura pleaded with a judge to sentence her to the fullest extent under the terms of her misdemeanor. She showed the court the only family picture she had with Keenan and their baby son, Evan, together. Evan was just one year old when Keenan was killed. He’s two and a half years old today.

“He knows that his daddy is dead. He knows his dad was hit on his red bike. He knows that other kids have their dads that come to pick them up from school, and his daddy isn't there. What makes me the saddest and angriest is how much Matt is missing out on Evan and how much Evan was robbed of the incredible father he should have had in Matt," Laura said.



For a few minutes, Evan even came into the courtroom. Laura says she wants him to one day know he had a role in holding the woman who killed his father responsible. At one point, Laura spoke directly to Gonzalez.

“Melissa, I hope that you remember the moment when you killed Matt for the rest of your life and think about the wonderful person you took from this earth," she said.

The judge sentenced Gonzalez to four days in jail, 1-year probation, 150 hours of community service, and suspended her license for three years. He said she did not deserve a punishment that would wreck her life. But they said their life was wrecked for Laura, Evan, and their family and friends.



Melissa Gonzalez turned around and spoke directly to Matt’s family and friends who had filled the courtroom.

“I pray daily for the community, his friends, and his loved ones, and I think about what he went through that night, and it terrifies me. And I’m very sorry that my actions caused the loss of such an instrumental person in your life. And I must live in his honor for the rest of my life. This will never leave me," Gonzalez said.

WATCH RELATED: ‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists (Jan. 2023).