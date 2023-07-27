Elderly man found dead on Rancho Bernardo hiking trail

Man's wife reported him missing around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities found him around 2:30 p.m. Temperatures were in the 90s at the time.

SAN DIEGO — An elderly man who was reported missing from a Rancho Bernardo retirement community was found dead on a hiking trail near Lake Hodges Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The man's name has not been released.

Casa's de Las Campanas Executive Director, Kim Dominy, confirmed he lived at their facility with his wife. According to a statement released to CBS 8, his wife reported to staff members her husband hadn't returned from his regular walk near Lake Hodges. Staff members contacted San Diego Police and the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the man went missing at 10:30 a.m.

San Diego Police set up a command post near the trail. Their helicopter was up searching. Around 2:30 p.m., the man was found on the trail, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead. San Diego Fire-Rescue transported his body.

CBS 8 asked the retirement home if residents are required to sign out when they leave. A spokesperson said the community provides different levels of care including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and a Skilled Nursing Facility. Residents residing in Independent Living are not required to sign in and out throughout the day.

Here's the full statement from Casa's de Las Campanas:

Yesterday afternoon, Casa de las Campanas was notified by the wife of one of our independent residents that he had not yet returned from his regular hike at Lake Hodges. We then notified the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff. Sadly, we have since been informed that our resident has been found deceased.