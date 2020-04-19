ENCINITAS, Calif. — A group organized to protest the widespread closure of public spaces like parks, trails, and beaches as part of the stay-at-home orders by gathering in Encinitas on Sunday morning.

The public Facebook group, Free Encinitas, put the event message out earlier this week and asked for the community to come out in support.

The group met along the 101 in front of Swami's Beach at 10 a.m. and then headed south. They asked supporters to bring signs of support as well as to "keep in motion and stay social distanced."

The group made a stop outside Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear's house. Some carried signs that read "Recall Blakespear" while others hoisted American flags and surfboards with messages scrawled on them.

On Saturday afternoon, a couple hundred San Diegans took to downtown San Diego defying "stay-at-home" orders to gather for a “Freedom Rally." Protesters want businesses and beaches to open up now, citing only a small number of our population has been infected.

Chanting “USA, USA,” many dressed in red white and blue, waving American flags shouted for California to re-open.

"It’s not fair to the rest of us who don’t have COVID-19, we all need to get back to work and open things up and get back to normal," said commercial real estate owner Ella Conrad of Carlsbad.

A few hundred people protested that San Diego County re-open for business and life as usual. All part of the Freedom Rally in downtown in front of the Hall of Justice. Some honked from the roofs of their SUV's.

