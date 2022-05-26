Fire damages former Anthony's Fish Grotto in Chula Vista

Though the cause of the blaze has not been determined, a large amount of trash was found surrounding the property, fire official said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No injuries were reported in a blaze that heavily damaged the building of a former seafood restaurant.

The fire sparked outside the building at 215 Bay Blvd. -- formerly Anthony's Fish Grotto -- and spread throughout the structure around 3 a.m., Chula Vista Fire Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura, said.

Though the cause of the blaze has not been determined, a large amount of trash was found surrounding the property, Barahura said.

No other information was released.