San Diego Fire Department to receive new, custom made $1.25M fireboat

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department will receive a high-performance fireboat thanks to a $1.25 million dollar check from the State of CA.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire Rescue Department will receive a boat similar to the "Triton," a high performance fireboat thanks to a $1.25 million dollar check from the State of California.

"I was able to get it out in this last budget. Its been in need for long time to replace a boat that’s been in service since the early 90s. It's clearly outdated. For example, we will go from one fire cannon to 3 fire cannons. It's a huge, huge improvement and this will help us save lives," said Brian Maienchein, Assembly member for the 76th district.

"Great news! It means that’s $1 million I don’t have to find in our City’s budget. We can use towards road repairs, homelessness and policing; things we need more of," said Mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria.

The new vessel will aid in search and rescue, marina and shore fires and other essential life saving duties.

It will replace a fireboat that has been in service since 1991. The new boat will look similar to the Triton. It will just be smaller to help with maneuverability.

"The newer capabilities will be lightyears ahead of what we will be replacing. It will get to the scene quicker, put fires out quicker, and help lifeguards do their jobs," said Gloria.

And it will be custom built from the ground up.

"They build it from scratch. This isn’t off the rack kind of stuff. We ask our lifeguards what they need. It really is tailored for lifeguards, our bays and beaches," said Gloria.

Gloria expects the boat to be complete within 16-18 months.