Heat wave reminds San Diegans to be prepared for wildfires

Tropical Storm Hilary may have drenched Southern California but not enough to keep fires from sparking in our area.

SAN DIEGO — An excessive heat warning is in effect for several parts of San Diego County.

And with heat, comes greater wildfire danger. While the danger is rising, there are things you can do to protect your home if a wildfire breaks out.

Last Saturday, San Diego firefighters quickly stopped a two-acre fire from spreading up the canyon near Balboa Park. It's a reminder the season for Santa Ana winds and low humidity is about to whip through San Diego.

“Anywhere in the city is a threat especially when we get the winds,” said Deputy Chief Robert Allen, San Diego Fire Department.

To be wildfire prepared, CBS 8 is Working For You on an action plan that's been dubbed by emergency workers Ready, Set, Go.

This is a checklist that we broke down so whether you live on a canyon, in the city or in rural parts of the county, you, your family and pets can survive a wildfire.

Be ready by clearing dry vegetation within 100 feet of your home.

“Clear rain gutters from any leaves or combustibles that may be in there,” said Allen. “Low level branches, you want to trim those ten feet from the ground.”

Be prepared with a go kit that includes water, clothes, a flashlight, first aid kit among other items.

“Whether that be valuables, pictures, medications and electronics with chargers,” said Allen.

Don’t forget about pet food, their harness and current pictures in case they get lost.

Talk with your family about a plan that includes an evacuation route.

Writing down and following a wildfire action plan can make it easier when there's no time to spare in an emergency. You can also sign up for the Alert San Diego and receive notifications about an emergency disaster and download the Ready San Diego App

“Leave before our firefighters are coming and extinguishing the fire and protect those homes,” said Allen.

By acting early, you can give yourself time to get out safely and allow emergency crews to respond quicker to the disaster.

“If you wait until the end to leave it makes it very difficult for crews to get in there and extinguish those fires, the roads get really congested,” said Allen.

