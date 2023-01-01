Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County

A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County.

TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday Morning.

Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.

Video from San Diego County residents and Mexico shared on social media showed thick, black smoke rising over San Diego County.

The flames produced so much smoke, The National Weather Service tweeted radar images of the fire visible from miles away.

A smoke plume near the international border is spreading smoke aloft over #SoCal. We've had some people ask about it this morning so wanted to share the visible satellite view. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XZgZUUR9Ac — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 28, 2023

According to the Tijuana fire department, several companies with businesses in the area sustained "material damage."

No injuries were reported as a result of the flames.