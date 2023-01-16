Two children killed in Tijuana after wall collapses on home

A 7-year-old and 14-year-old girl were killed in Tijuana after a slope collapse caused a wall to fall on their home, according to the Mayor of Tijuana.

TIJUANA, Baja California — Two children were killed Monday morning in Tijuana, Mexico, after a slope over their home collapsed, causing a wall of the structure to fall on them.

Firefighters were dispatched to Eufemio Zapata Street in the Tejamen neighborhood of Tijuana in the early hours of Monday morning, responding to reports of injuries after a slope collapsed, according to Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez of Tijuana.

"Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez regretted the death of two minors as a result of the damage caused by the storm on Sunday, which is still registered in the region," the Tijuana Mayor's office said in a press release.

Officials said that two adults were rescued from the scene when first responders discovered the children's bodies inside the home.

Much of Tijuana's emergency rescue resources were inundated with rescues as a winter storm shifted over the west coast bringing torrential rain, gusty winds, and caused life-threatening conditions.

A girl under the age of 15 was also rescued in the Pan-American neighborhood of Tijuana after she became trapped under falling rubble of her home, Tijuana officials reported. She was rescued and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

"In total, the Fire Department attended 16 services derived from the storm; among these, four fallen poles, three fallen trees, two fallen fences, a collision with injuries, four landslides, as well as the report of a stuck vehicle, and one more for hanging wires," Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez said.

Mayor Ramirez ended her press release with assurance for Tijuana residents and said, "No family that knocks on our door will be left without support.".