Friday is deadline to run in California recall election

Nearly 80 candidates intended to join the race as of Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Thursday officially filed his paperwork to run in the recall election this September, joining dozens of others hoping to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom.

The deadline to file for candidacy in the upcoming recall election is Friday. It comes 60 days before the election itself when voters will have to decide if they support recalling Governor Gavin Newsom, and if so, who they believe should replace him. And the field of aspiring governors is growing.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joins nearly 80 other candidates in seeking to unseat Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. The latest filing from the Secretary of State's office includes 33 Republicans and 16 Democrats along with an assortment of other party affiliations.

Candidates include San Diego businessman John Cox, former Congressman Doug Ose, State Assemblymember - and vocal Newsom critic)- Kevin Kiley, Louis Marinelli - who is fighting for California to be an independent country, and former reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

“I don't think we'll top the 135 we had in 2003,” said Stephen Goggin, a political science professor at San Diego State University. "Who knows how many more candidates will trickle in? It's interesting we've seen a decent number of Republicans and Democrats come out of the woodwork, and your usual cast of characters who - when the threshold to get on the ballot is so low - can do so."

And what is that threshold? Candidates in the recall election:

Must not be convicted of any felony involving bribery

Cannot have held two terms as governor since 1990.

Must pay a roughly $4,000 filing fee or gather at least 7,000 signatures.

Must disclose the past five years of their tax returns.

Goggin said that while he's looking for Newsom to try to remain in the spotlight, working to highlight his California “come back plan.” Another interesting dynamic will be how those seeking to replace him will fight for their own airtime.

"How they are all going to try and compete?” Goggin said. “Because if the recall is successful and 50% plus one people voted to recall Newsom then it's just whoever - full stop - has the most votes.”

And as long as you have registered to vote in California, you will be receiving a mail-in ballot for the recall which must be submitted by Sept. 14.