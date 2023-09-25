City of San Diego's Get It Done app receives thousands of homeless encampment reports

San Diego Police say they received about 58,000 encampment reports last year.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's "Get It Done" app is used to report potholes, illegal dumping and graffiti. San Diegans are also using the app to report homeless encampments.

The San Diego Police Department says they sometimes receive a few hundred encampment reports per day.

"It's not surprising because you see it but when you put it in a number it's sad," said Ben, who lives downtown.

Last year, SDPD says it received 58,000 encampment reports. The reports include the location where the encampment was seen, the number of people present and photos can also be attached. The report is sent to SDPD's neighborhood policing division. Eventually, officers are sent to the scene to offer shelter, services and educate those who are unhoused about laws their encampment might be breaking.

"We do the best to respond as quickly as possible. Right now, we're averaging about a 17-day turnaround from the moment a submission is made," said Sean Takeuchi, captain with SDPD.

If no one is at the encampment when officers arrive, the city's environmental services division will respond to clean up debris left behind.

"Get It Done is a great application but I don't want the community to think it's the solution for every problem and for homelessness, it's not. It's just a way to notify the city of San Diego and the police department," he said.

It's also important to know, "Get it Done" is meant for non-emergencies only.

