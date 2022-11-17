Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter

Most people living at the shelter were bused to a temporary shelter in Balboa Park on Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building.

Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks.

The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity Center shelter. 49 families were moved to a nearby Motel 6.

"Some of those kids go to school, so it just makes sense to be responsive to that and leave them here in the downtown area," said Jose Ysea, spokesperson for the City of San Diego.

Ysea said after last week's rain, crews discovered a leak in the ceiling in the mezzanine area.

According to the city, the center would house adult men, women, and non-binary. It would also house 18 to 24-year-olds.

A large partition was said to be used to separate the population.

Ysea said the goal is to have everyone moved back into Golden Hall before December Nights begins in Balboa Park on December 2.