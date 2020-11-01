SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed $222 billion budget, California would become the first state to create its own generic drug label, contracting with drug manufacturers to increase competition and decrease the cost for medication.

The budget also earmarks more than a billion dollars in new spending to try to relocate homeless families into shelters on vacant state land and $750 million to construct new affordable housing.

Preparing for the next round of devastating wildfires is also a priority for the governor, who is asking legislators to approve a billion dollars in spending on preventing and tracking fires. These funds would pay for more than 670 new firefighters and allocate $100 million on a pilot program to protect homes most vulnerable to wildfires.

Other highlights include:

$12 billion to combat climate change over the next five years, including a cap-and-trade program.

A new state consumer protection agency to monitor financial institutions and oversee debt collection companies.

A $100 million commitment to provide $20,000 stipends to recruit more teachers to work at high-needs schools throughout the state.

