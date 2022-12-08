Graduation day for Canine Companions of Southern California on Friday

There are 7,200 active dogs and their owners across the country today.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Elizabeth Pode makes her way to center stage to be united with her new Canine Companion, Edge III. He's a two-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab that she's already bonded with.

"The biggest thing for me is when my walker rolls away from me, he can bring it back," said Pode.

Elizabeth has cerebral palsy; she's a career coach at the Pepperdine University business school and loves the idea of Edge joining her at work as well as at home.

"He helps me take my dresses off, take my shoes off, laundry, opening doors, picking things off the ground. He's a rock star! He’s, my friend,” said Pode.

It's an emotional day of sharing as each new team is introduced to an appreciative audience at the ceremony in Vista.

Chuck Dickinson is Canine Companions training manager.

"They provide love; they provide hope; they provide opportunity,” said Dickinson.

He said the dogs are genetically selected for the program; intelligent and with a solid, stable temperament.

"We want to give as much independence to our clients as possible and we want a dog that can go anywhere and do anything with them and for them," said Dickinson.

Each client is assessed before pairing with his or her new Canine Companion; then comes basic training.

"Our clients do go through intense two-week team training where they come to our center and they learn all the skills necessary on how to handle their dogs, care for their dogs, and work with their dogs," said Dickinson.

There are 7,200 active dogs and their owners across the country today.