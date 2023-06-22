Flies, gnats, other insects inside green bins leave San Diegans frustrated

The city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program was implemented as a way to fight climate change by helping eliminate harmful greenhouse gases from food waste.

SAN DIEGO — Months after the City of San Diego implemented its new organic waste recycling program, some San Diegans say they’re now dealing with unintended consequences.

People say they’re seeing an explosion of gnats, flies, maggots and other bugs and insects inside their bins.

“Lots of flies doesn’t smell too good," said one San Diegan.

"As soon as I open it up there’s like 4 thousand fruit flies that came up into my face. I think it’s perfect for like yard waste, like leaves, tree trimmings and things like that, but I don’t know if it’s a good solution for compost especially with the hot weather coming up its going to get worse," said San Diegan, Nick Adams.

Some people said they’re concerned the waste could attract rodents and other animals.

“We understand it's something that people have to get used to and put into practice," said Director of Environmental Services Department, Renee Robertson.

Robertson says the program aims to make San Diego a more sustainable and thriving city. She says there are steps people can take to limit insects and bugs.

“The number one thing that all of us can do is use a covered container to store our food scraps and keep inside either under the sink or fridge until the day before collection. and then only place the food in the bin when its ready for collection," continued Robertson.

You can also line the bottom of your outdoor container with newspaper, a paper bag or yard waste to absorb excess moister and prevent food from sticking to the bottom.

Try also wrapping leftover food in newspaper or other food-soiled paper products.

Always make sure to keep lids closed and if possible keep your container in a shaded area.

To maintain the smell, try sprinkling a layer of baking soda on top of organic waste.

"This is a large habit change, we don’t expect this to happen overnight so if you experience that level of frustration just go back to yard waste. Even diverting your yard waste is going to have a huge positive impact," added Robertson.

