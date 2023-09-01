San Diego to get new green trash bins, kitchen pails to fight climate change

Thousands of people living in San Diego will receive green pins and kitchen pails in certain zip codes starting this week.

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people living in San Diego will receive green bins and kitchen pails in certain zip codes beginning this week. It’s all apart of the rollout of the Organic Waste Recycling Program that some have said will make a big impact on climate change.

Starting this Wednesday, new green bins and kitchen pails will be delivered to homes in the 92102 and 92113 zip codes for people who have their trash picked up by the city.

"This rollout will continue with about 15,000 bins delivered each week over course of next several months. Once they receive the new green bin and kitchen pail, residents will join the fight against climate change by diverting their organic waste like food scraps, food soiled paper, and untreated wood in the green bin," said Renee Robertson, Director of the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department.

The city plans to deliver nearly 270,000 bins.

Robertson says when organic waste decomposes in a landfill, it releases methane, a harmful gas that traps the Sun’s heat and contributes to climate change.

"Methane is climate super pollutant. It's 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide," said Robertson.

The city will collect organic waste weekly and deliver it to the Miramar Greenery where it will be converted to compost making those nutrients available for use again.

It will take until mid year for all the deliveries to be complete.

"Recycling organic waste is the easiest thing a resident can do to fight climate change," said Robertson.

There are three options of sizes for green bins. After you received your green bin, if you would like to swap it out for a different size, you can do so on the Get It Done app or website for free within the first two weeks of receiving it.