Meet: SWEEP-E | San Diego's mini electric street sweeper

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s new, 100% electric mini street sweeper finally has a name. Meet: SWEEP-E.

More than 1,000 San Diegans casted votes in the month-long naming contest. The mini street sweeper was given an ocean-themed makeover to match its new name.

The ocean theme also highlights how street sweeping improves water quality and helps prevent ocean pollution.

The city says SWEEP-E is one of a kind vehicle in its fleet. The street sweeper has zero emissions and an electric motor to cut down on disruptive noise that regular street sweepers can produce.

“Street sweeping is an essential service when it comes to keeping trash and debris out of the ocean and SWEEP-E will be a real-world embodiment of that message as it travels our city making our neighborhoods clean and safe,” Councilmember Whitburn said.

“SWEEP-E is also part of our growing fleet of electric vehicles that help us make progress toward our long-term goals for climate action, sustainability and mobility.”

The contest began on social media with over 300 suggestions sent in by people across San Diego County. It was close race, the city says SWEEP-E won by only 11 votes.

According to the CIty of San Diego:

SWEEP-E: 43.3%

T.E.S.S. (The Electric Street Sweeper): 42.2%

The Blue Broomba: 14.4%

SWEEP-E is scheduled to clean up Balboa Park ahead of the December Night’s Holiday Festival, a two-day event expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the park.

You can meet SWEEP-E in-person, and even grab a selfie inside of the electric street sweeper at the December Nights festival this weekend, on Friday and Saturday.

