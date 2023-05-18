Preliminary hearing underway for man accused of murdering beloved Rolando veterinarian

Dr. Clark Kelly's widow was the first witness on the stand Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for a man accused of murdering a longtime Rolando veterinary in June of 2022 got underway Thursday morning.

38-year-old Patrick O'Brien faces a First Degree Murder charge in the death of 88-year-old Dr. Clark Kelly. Prosecutors say O'Brien broke into Boulevard Animal Clinic. Investigators suspect Dr. Kelly interrupted a burglary in progress.

Many of Dr. Kelly's loved ones sat in the courtroom.

His widow, Elsie Kelly, took the stand first. She had an emotional support dog at her side during her testimony. She grew emotional. She testified the couple had lived in a home on the same property as the clinic for the past 25 years. They had celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary the say day he died.

She said she was home when her husband was attacked.

Prosecutors said Dr. Kelly was found with a head injury. He was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

About a dozen witnesses are scheduled to take the stand, the majority are law enforcement.

Once the hearing wraps up, the judge will determine if there's enough evidence for this case to be bound over for trial.